Lake St. Louis Police warns about leaving items in car, garage

A St. Charles County Police Department has a new warning: be mindful of the items you leave in your car.

The warning coming from Lake St. Louis Police comes after a string of thefts from vehicles and garages over the last month.

People have reported several items stolen from their cars and garages. Some of those items, are firearms.

News 4 has reported on similar thefts in the St. Louis area before.

That’s why Lake St. Louis police is telling residents to be careful.

The department says residents should keep valuables their cars out of view and properly secure their firearms.

They say while gun safes for cars help prevent thefts, it's best for people to simply take their firearm with them when they get out the car.

They are also advising people to keep their garage doors closed and locked overnight.

For those who notice anything suspicious, the department can be reached at 636-625-8018.

