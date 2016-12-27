Christmas Day carjacking suspects facing charges

William Nelson (left) and Tavion Regans (right) are facing multiple charges in connection with a downtown carjacking on Christmas morning. (Credit: STL Metropolitan Police Department)

Two men are facing multiple charges following a carjacking in downtown St. Louis that occurred early on Christmas morning.

William Nelson, 20, and Tavion Regans, 20, are both charged in connection with a carjacking that took place in the 1200 block of Locust at 12:50 a.m. on Dec. 25.

KMOX radio reported the victim had just left midnight Christmas Mass at Christ Church Cathedral, and that her belongings had been dumped along Hodiamont Avenue.

Nelson and Regans are both being charged with first degree robbery, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree, and resisting with arrest. Nelson is also facing a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

