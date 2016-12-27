Eureka business remembers the devastating floods one year later

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) - This week marks one year since torrential rain caused devastating flooding throughout the St. Louis area. Some of the hardest hit areas were in West St. Louis County.

Many remember how flooded 141 and the I-44 exit was from all the rain. In Jefferson County, there were close to 800 homes effected by the floods. Many people had to turn to FEMA, but even that was not enough to get people back on their feet.

In eureka, many business owners have spent the past year trying to recover. Flood waters forced Joe Boccardi's to close it's doors for months.

"I mean it was horrible at the time but honestly it's been kind of a blessing in disguise we got a brand new restaurant ," said owner, Mario Boccardi.

The owners spent three months ripping the place apart to rebuilt, then reopen.

"It was just a really awesome feeling to walk into this place it's so beautiful the way things turned out it was a rough go of it for a couple of months but I think it was totally worth it," said Sherry Akridge, a restaurant employee.

Joe Boccardi's was closed for three months. When it reopened in April, people picked up right where they left off.

Akridge said, "It's unbelievable that it's been almost a year since it happened it seems like it was just yesterday but we're just really thankful for all the support that we've had with all our cutomsters."

The owners say in the 46 years the restaurant has been open, it's busier than ever.

"I think everyones doing better than before and I think we're only making eureka stronger," said Boccardi.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.