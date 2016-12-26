Tips for returning holiday gifts

The day after Christmas is usually very busy for stores and shoppers.

The main reason is gift returns and while the long lines are unavoidable, there are some things you can do to help speed up the process.

It helps to have your receipt. That's because some stores may only offer you a gift card or store credit if you don't have a receipt.

You should also bring a form of identification.

It can be a driver's license or something with your name and picture on it. It simply helps make the process easier.

Also keep in mind that you may have to pay a re-stocking fee.

If you're returning an item that has been opened but hasn't been used, some stores might charge you a fee.

That fee could be up to 15 percent of the original price of the item, so it helps to be aware of the possibility.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.