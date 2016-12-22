Former child mentor facing statutory sodomy charges

Quentin Doss is facing four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

A 24-year-old man is facing four counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree and is being held on a $250,000 cash only bond, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Quentin Doss, 24, of St. Louis, allegedly performed and received sexual acts from a victim under the age of 14, authorities said.

Doss mentored children in the Children Alive and Learning Leadership (CALL) program for the past five years at the Bentwood Townhome Recreation Center. According to police, investigators do not believe any illegal acts occurred at that facility.

Although no other victims have come forward against Doss, the St. Louis County Police Department urges anyone who may have been victimized by him to contact police at 314-615-8645.

