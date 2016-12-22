Blues call up Wolves standout Megan for injured Stastny

St. Louis Blues center Paul Stastny gets set for a face-off against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

After the injury bug struck the Blues Tuesday in Dallas, the team has had to get creative with its lineup for Thursday night’s game in Tampa.

The Blues placed Paul Stastny on injured reserve despite the fact that he will likely only be out for this single game. With other nagging injuries – Ryan Reaves was absent from Thursday's morning skate with an undisclosed injury – the team needed Stastny’s roster spot for Thursday in order to fill out a healthy lineup. So with Stastny unavailable after he sustained an upper-body injury in the 3-2 overtime win over the Stars Tuesday, St. Louis is giving one of their minor league standouts a chance to suit up for the big club.

Wade Megan got the call up from the Chicago Wolves (AHL) and according to Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, will immediately step into the Blues lineup Thursday night. The 26 year-old center will make his NHL debut after scoring 13 goals in 28 games this year for the Wolves.

Rather than convert a winger to center for one night, the Blues decided a natural centerman would be a better fit for the lineup, giving Megan his shot. Megan was originally a fifth-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers in 2009, and signed with St. Louis prior to this season.

Despite missing the morning skate – he didn’t arrive at the team hotel until 1:15 p.m. (EST) after playing in an AHL game Wednesday night – Megan will be ready to go when the Blues take on the Lightning at 6:30pm (CDT) Thursday in the Sunshine State.

