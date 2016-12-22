Man dead after early morning fire in Spanish Lake; bomb and arson investigating

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is dead after an early morning fire at a home in a Spanish Lake.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 11500 block of Criterion around 3:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was extinguished, an adult male was found deceased inside the home. Bomb and arson detectives and the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the incident.

No other details are available at this time.

