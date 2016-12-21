Thousands of soldiers pass through Lambert on their way home for the holidays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thousands of men and women in training to serve our country passed through Lambert Airport today on their way home to spend Christmas with family.

Before the more than 4,500 soldiers took off, the USO threw them a holiday party. Soldiers were treated to food, drinks, entertainment and even an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The soldiers will get to spend 12 days at home with their families. The USO has been hosting holiday parties for soldiers heading home for more than 30 years.

