Future in doubt for once bustling mall now eerily quiet

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With less than a week until Christmas, it is crunch time for last minute shoppers, but the once bustling Chesterfield Mall is now eerily silent.

Going out of business signs are becoming more common. Two longtime tenants, Williams-Sonoma and Pottery Barn, have announced come January they will be closing their doors. The Gap and St. Louis Bread Company have left recently as well.

Dillard’s future is still up in the air. A massive water main break earlier this year caused extensive damage to the store. Representatives from Dillard’s had previously said it would be at least February before the store could re-open. When contacted for this story to ask if the store is still scheduled to re-open sometime in 2017, a spokesperson said there was no news to report and respectfully declined to comment further.

Chesterfield Mall is in foreclosure and will be taken over by a receiver in January. The receiver will then market the mall, hoping to find a buyer.

Many, including city leaders, believe that whatever happens, the mall cannot succeed in its current form. One possibility is re-branding the site as retail, entertainment, housing and offices.

