Man dressed as Santa Claus arrested for failing to appear in court

Cody Alexander was dressed as Santa Claus when he was arrested for failing to show up for a federal court hearing. (Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Department)

One minute, Santa Claus was getting ready to talk to children about what they wanted for Christmas, and the next minute, he was gone.

A man dressed as Santa was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

U.S. Marshals were looking for 26-year-old Cody Alexander for failing to show up for a federal court hearing last week.

Alexander was standing outside a business in his Santa Claus costume when deputies took him out of sight from children, and arrested him.

