Passenger in stolen vehicle ejected, critically injured when car runs red light

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A female passenger was critically injured when the car she was riding in ran a red light and struck another vehicle.

According to investigators, an unknown male was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a female passenger in the front seat and a second female passenger in the back seat. According to a witness, the Hyundai was traveling westbound on Lillian at Union and ran a red light striking a 2010 Toyota Camry.

The impact of the crash ejected the female passenger sitting in the back seat of the Hyundai. The driver and the front seat passenger in the Hyundai fled the scene on foot. The passenger who was ejected was found lying on the street. She was transported to a local hospital in critical, unstable condition.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and remained on scene.

An investigation revealed the Hyundai has been reported stolen from the 1000 block of Goodfellow on December 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

