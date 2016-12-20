Fire crews battle raging fire in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

Fire crews battle raging fire in north St. Louis

Fire crews battle a raging fire in north St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV) Fire crews battle a raging fire in north St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

St. Louis fire crews battled a raging fire in north St. Louis Tuesday.    

The fire started in a vacant three-story building just east of Vashon High School.

Fire officials said the middle of three buildings caught fire which then spread to the two other buildings on each side.

There are no reports of any injuries, or the cause of the fire.

