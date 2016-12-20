Overnight cell phone store break-in brings total to 3 since last week

Police are actively looking for 5 suspects in connection with the robbery. (Credit: KMOV)

A stolen Jeep Liberty was used to crash through the front of the store on Clayton Road. (Credit: KMOV)

A Sprint store in Richmond Heights was broken into and robbed early Tuesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

A Sprint store in Richmond Heights was broken into and robbed early Tuesday morning.

A stolen Jeep Liberty crashed through the front of the store on Clayton Road overnight, and five suspects stole several items before getting away.

The stolen vehicle was left behind, and was towed away after the incident.

This is the third break in at a cell phone store in the St. Louis area since last week.

