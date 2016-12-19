Suspect wanted for shooting inside North City grocery store turns himself in

Police say this man is a person of interest in the deadly shooting inside a Save-A-Lot (Credit: KMOV).

SLMPD are looking for these two men in connection to a shooting inside a North City Save-A-Lot. (Credit: KMOV).

The suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a man inside the Save-A-Lot in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard has turned himself in.

According to police, Kevin Brown, 20, was shot multiple times inside the store around 5:30 p.m. by alleged suspect Lamarkis Cowan, 27, of the 5200 block of Highland.

Officers responded to the store for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, Brown was found lying on the parking lot near the entrance unresponsive.

According to investigators, Brown was involved in a physical altercation with Cowan while inside the store. During the altercation, Cowan allegedly shot Brown several times before leaving the store and fleeing the scene. Brown was attempting to leave the store when he collapsed.

Cowan turned himself in on December 23. Warrants for murder in the first degree and armed criminal action were issued against him. A judge ordered a $1 million cash-only bond against Cowan.

No one else inside the store was injured.

