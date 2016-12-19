Recently laid off Granite City workers have unemployment extended

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has signed legislation to extend unemployment benefits for an additional 26 weeks for workers laid off from the Granite City steel mill last year.

U.S. Steel is set to open in February, reinstating about 200 of the 2,000 workers that had been laid off.

However, the union representing the workers says it hopes the entire steel mill re-open soon.

