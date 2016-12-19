Three men facing charges for string of burglaries in Olivette

Timothy Glenn (left), Traveion Latchison (middle), and Dajuon Dickens (right) are all facing first degree burglary charges following Olivette burglaries. (Credit: Olivette Police Department)

Three suspects were apprehended by Olivette police early Sunday morning following a string of burglaries in the area.

Timothy Glenn, 17, Dajuon Dickens, 17, and Traveion Latchison, 22, all from St. Louis County, are facing a first-degree burglary charge and are being held on bond.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 400 block of Berkley Place. Upon arrival, it was discovered that the suspects had burglarized a home while the residents were sleeping, police said.

According to police, upon searching the area, two suspects were taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. As the investigation continued, it was discovered that the suspects had committed three other burglaries and rummaged through multiple unlocked vehicles on Highgate Road and Old Bonhomme Road in Olivette.

While canvassing that area for evidence, officers located and apprehended the third suspect.

Police said all three suspects have previous criminal records.

Nobody was harmed during the burglaries or the subsequent apprehension of the suspects.

