Frozen pipes burst, forcing evacuations at Arnold hotel

Guests at the Woodsprings Suites in Arnold are being evacuated after frozen pipes burst, causing water damage to several rooms.

Rock Community Fire said they transported displaced guests to the First Baptist Church who helped the families stay fed warm and fed on Monday. The hotel is located in the 800 block of Arnold Commons.

Firefighters said pipes to the top floor's sprinkler system became frozen and burst.

Frozen pipes caused a sprinkle system to bust at the Woodsprings Suites in Arnold. About 50 people displaced. #stlwx @kmov pic.twitter.com/vNrYscPXSs — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) December 19, 2016

"I heard a knock on the door, someone was letting us know the fourth floor was about knee deep in water and it was starting to drip down to the floors below," Lee Kildow, a resident of the hotel, said. "I could see it starting to drip down from the ceiling and through the walls, lots of fun."

Around 60 people live at the hotel, which is mainly used as a temporary residence. Around 50 people are displaced.

Many of them are families, some living at the hotel long term, others for a short period of time, but many of them are uncertain where they will lay their heads tonight.

The hotel is working to put all of the guests in either their sister hotel or others in the area. It could be closed for some time as the water has infiltrated the electrical panel making it a dangerous situation.

