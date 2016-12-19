Wehrenberg Theaters offering $5 movies on Tuesdays for a limited - KMOV.com

Wehrenberg Theaters offering $5 movies on Tuesdays for a limited time

(KMOV.com) – For a limited time only, Wehrenberg Theaters is offering $5 admission tickets to all movies on Tuesdays beginning December 20. 

As an added bonus, loyalty members can also receive a free popcorn or a $2 hot dog with each ticket purchased. 3D movies are excluded from the special pricing. 

There are 8 Wehrenberg Theaters across the St. Louis area. For more information, click here

