Wehrenberg Theaters offering $5 movies on Tuesdays for a limited time

(KMOV.com) – For a limited time only, Wehrenberg Theaters is offering $5 admission tickets to all movies on Tuesdays beginning December 20.

As an added bonus, loyalty members can also receive a free popcorn or a $2 hot dog with each ticket purchased. 3D movies are excluded from the special pricing.

There are 8 Wehrenberg Theaters across the St. Louis area. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.