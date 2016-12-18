Man, 93, dead after house fire in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Charles County Police are investigating a fatal fire near Cottleville in unincorporated St. Charles County.

The fire occurred in the 800 block of Emerald Place Sunday evening. Authorities said the victim is a 93-year-old man who may have been cooking as the fire started in the kitchen. The man lived at the home with other people, but they were not home at the time of the incident.

When the other residents returned home around 6 p.m., they found the man and called authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.