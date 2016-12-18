Court documents: Undocumented immigrant's body was 'posed for others to see'

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One suspect is in custody and another is being sought after an undocumented immigrant was found dead in Overland Sunday.

Eulices Jessiel Cervantes-Salmeron and Iran Ochoa-Valdez allegedly forced their way into a home in the 10 block of Jamaica Drive in St. Peters during the early morning hours of Dec. 18. Court documents state Ochoa-Valdez put a pistol to the head of the man who answered the door, forcing his way inside while shouting for “Flacco,” the nickname of the victim.

Once the suspects forced their way into the home, Ochoa-Valdez allegedly went down the hallway towards a bedroom door, which the victim was hiding behind. Police said the victim used his body weight to hold the door closed, but the suspect fired one shot. The shot struck the victim in the chest.

After hearing the gunshot, Cervantes-Salmeron ran down the hallway and kicked open the bedroom door. The victim was found dead, lying face down on the floor, officials said.

According to court documents, Ochoa-Valdez told Cervantes-Salmeron to “help me get him out of here,” at which time they carried the victim’s body and placed him in the backseat of their vehicle.

The suspects then drove to the 2300 block of Dawes Place in Overland and placed the victim’s body in the backyard of a home.

That afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., the victim’s remains were found. Court documents state his body was “posed for others to see, in that his pants and underwear were completely pulled down, [and] his shirt was pulled up." The documents also state the death was the result of a romantic relationship and infidelity.

A 9mm shell casing was found in the toilet bowl in a bathroom near to the hallway where the victim was reportedly shot.

Police said three witnesses helped identify the suspects. The witnesses said they fear retaliation from the suspects.

In 2014, Ochoa-Valdez was deported from the United States for a crime of violence and later re-entered the country unlawfully, police said. The suspect is aware he is being sought and could be headed towards Chicago, Arizona or Mexico to avoid prosecution, according to the probable cause statement.

Cervantes-Salmeron, who is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, is in custody, according to officials. He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary.

The victim was also identified as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, according to police.

The St. Charles County Police Department is leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.