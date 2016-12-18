For those at shelter, holiday gifts come early thanks to Illinois law enforcement

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police and the Association of Black Law Enforcement partnered to collect more the $1,800 to purchase presents for the women and children at Holy Angels Shelter.

Troopers made sure that every woman and child in the shelter received a gift. Some of the gifts included tablets and remote control cars.

“The greatest thing we get to do is serve our people whether it is in uniform, traffic stops, or delivering gifts to make sure everyone has an opportunity to celebrate the holidays properly,” said Timothy Tyler a district commander with the Illinois State Police.

This is the fifth years the troopers have taken part in this event.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved