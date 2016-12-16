Man who pleaded guilty to shooting Army veteran sentenced on state charges

Kilwa Jones is charged with robbery and assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Kilwa Jones, the man who pleaded guilty to shooting and paralyzing an Army veteran after a Cardinals game, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Kilwa Jones pleaded guilty to federal charges in the September 2015 robbery and shooting of Chris Sanna.

Sanna purchased Christmas gifts for Jones' children and said he plans to reach out to the man who left him paralyzed.

