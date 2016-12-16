Winter Weather Travel Advisory issued across Missouri through overnight Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MoDOT has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory through Saturday night across Missouri due to icy roads and colder than forecasted temperatures.

“With rapidly plummeting temperatures on Saturday across Missouri, we expect flash freezing situations on Missouri highways starting mid-morning Saturday and into the evening,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth. “Pavements will change from wet to ice in an instant, and our road treatment chemicals are not as affective in the extreme cold. We advise everyone to consider avoiding travel.”

MoDOT is advising everyone to avoid travelling now through overnight Saturday if at all possible. If you have to travel during this time, make sure to have a full tank of gas, a blanket, and other provisions on hand.

To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. The map is also available as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

