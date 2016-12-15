Bus driver allegedly sexually assaults elderly passenger

Bus driver Paul Rongey allegedly sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman with dementia in the Metro East. Credit: KMOV

A bus driver in the Metro East is accused of sexually assaulting a 75-year-old passenger.

The victim, who suffers from dementia, said she used the alternative bus service for a ride from O'Fallon, Illinois to an adult daycare in Belleville.

She said during the drive, the driver, Paul Rongey, pulled into a gravel lot in Swansea and sexually assaulted her.

He then continued the drive, and dropped her off in Belleville where she then reported the attack.

