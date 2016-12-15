Owner of restaurant on The Hill facing sexual assault charges

Giovanni Gabriele, owner of Giovanni's on the Hill, allegedly restrained a female security system representative to a chair, and proceeded to sexually assault her, according to court documents. Credit: SLMPD

The owner of a popular Italian restaurant on The Hill is facing multiple charges including sodomy or attempted sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the second degree, and assault in the third degree.

Giovanni Gabriele, owner of Giovanni's on the Hill, allegedly restrained a female security system representative to a chair, and proceeded to sexually assault her, according to court documents.

According to police, the incident happened on July 6 at Gabriele's restaurant located at 5201 Shaw Avenue in St. Louis.

However, Gabriele told News 4 he denies the allegations made against him. He also said a statement is forthcoming from him and his lawyer.

According to Giovanni's on the Hill's website, the restaurant was opened by Gabriele in 1973.

