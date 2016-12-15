Prevent pipes from bursting as temperatures plummet

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – With the temperatures plummeting, steps should be taken to prevent pipes from freezing and causing further damage.

Outside the house, plumbers warn that all hoses should be detached from outside faucets.

Inside the house, faucets should be left with a small stream of running water. It is especially important to keep water running if the sink is against an exterior wall. Plumbers also suggest keeping the doors to the cabinet below the sink open.

If any pipes do freeze, turn off the water main going into the house while the pipes thaw to reduce the risk of them bursting.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.