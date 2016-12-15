Cardinals announce Star Wars Night to be held July 26

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals have announced the fifth annual Star Wars Night at Busch Stadium will be held Wednesday, July 26, 2017 in celebration of the release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fans who purchase a special Star Wars theme ticket will receive a t-shirt and a portion of the ticket will be donated to Stand Up To Cancer.

For more information, visit cardinals.com/starwars.

