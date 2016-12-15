Local CEO facing federal charges stemming from alleged kidnapping

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Federal charges have been filed against local CEO, Todd Beckman, and four others stemming from an alleged kidnapping last month.

According to the indictment, brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger, entered the victim’s residence on November 21 and waited for him to arrive home. When the victim returned to his residence, the brothers attacked the victim, tied him with zip ties, and threatened to kill him if he screamed. The brothers transported the victim to Blake’s residence where he was tied and held in the basement.

When Todd Beckman arrived at the residence with Kerry Roades, they beat the victim and put a gun to his head. The men accused the victim of stealing money and threatening to kill him if they were not paid a ransom by the victim’s parents. A fifth suspect, Zachary Smith, also assaulted the victim.

The following day, the Laubinger brothers and Beckman transported the victim to Beckman’s property where they put the victim in a shipping container and threatened to kill him.

On November 23, the victim’s parents paid a ransom of about $27,000 to Beckman. Shortly after, Beckman dropped the victim off in the parking lot of the Gravois Bluffs shopping center.

Todd Beckman, Blake Laubinger, Caleb Laubinger, and Kerry Roades were all indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of possession of a firearm to commit a crime of violence. Zachary Smith faces one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

