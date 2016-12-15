Rollover accident on Missouri 109 near Interstate 44

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency services are on the scene of an apparent rollover accident at Missouri 109 near Interstate 44.

A witness told News 4 a truck was exiting Highway 44 on the westbound ramp when the driver attempted to make a right turn onto 109. The witness said it appeared the truck did not slow down enough before rolling over.

Expect traffic delays if traveling in the area.

