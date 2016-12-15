Husband allegedly strangles wife to death in Florissant home

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man has been charged with second degree murder after his wife was found dead inside their Florissant home on Thursday.

Florissant police responded to a call concerning a domestic dispute around 7 a.m. at 6 Apache Court.

According to responding officers, Peter Chafin told a dispatcher he killed his wife 22-year-old wife Kiera Chafin.

Their 2-year-old and 9-month-old children were home at the time but are unharmed. They were transported immediately to a police station and were later released to the custody of the Department of Family Services.

Chafin told Florissant Police Detectives that he and his wife Kiera Chafin got into an argument that turned physical. He stated that during the argument he strangled his wife to death, with the intent to kill her.

"It's a horrible thing any time someone decides that this is the best alternative instead of trying to talk things out," Sergeant Andy Haarmann with the Florissant Police Department said. "But, unfortunately, it's reality and we have to deal with it. We'll do it as professionally as we can and go on."

Neighbors tell News 4 the couple argued a lot and had their fair share of problems. Late last night, clothes and other debris were found on the lawn and in front of the house.

"We've heard them in the past," Oreil Fowler said. "They've had their ups and downs. But you'd never think it'd amount to a tragedy like this especially around the holidays. It's horrible."

Chafin was charged with second degree murder and will be transported to the St. Louis County Justice Center with a $300,000 bond.

Police said he could be connected to other crimes.

