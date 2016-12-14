Veteran who was shot, paralyzed after Cardinals game buys presents for shooter's family

Veteran Chris Sanna was paralyzed when he was allegedly shot by Kilwa Jones during an armed robbery as Sanna and his girlfriend walked back to their car after a Cardinals game. Credit: KMOV

A veteran shot and paralyzed after a Cardinals game last year made a moving show of generosity towards the family of the man who shot him.

Chris Sanna was shot during an armed robbery near the Old Cathedral in downtown St. Louis in September, 2015.

Wednesday, Sanna talked about reaching out to the family of the man who shot him, Kilwa Jones.

“We're supposed to get together, I got them gift cards and stuff for Christmas, we're just trying to get the trial and stuff out of the way,” Sanna said.

Jones has already been sentenced to 35 years in a federal prison for the armed robbery that left Sanna paralyzed.

“They're going to have to go visit him in jail, and he probably wishes that night never happened just like I do," Sanna said.

A judge gave him until this Friday to make a plea decision on state charges stemming from the case.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved