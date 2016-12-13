Hillsboro firefighter dies in two-vehicle accident

A Hillsboro firefighter died in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday morning on State Road B at Tinhouse Road.

The Hillsboro Fire Protection District was dispatched to the accident, where they found the two vehicles involved with heavy damage.

One person was trapped in a vehicle, and emergency crews were able to quickly free the victim, according to Assistant Fire Chief, Brian Gaudet.

However, a second person was pronounced dead on arrival. That victim was identified as Zach Crowley, who worked as a firefighter in the department that discovered his body, according to authorities.

"We are extremely saddened during this time and we would like to thank everyone who has offered support to Zach's family," Gaudet said in a statement.

"We would also like to thank the Valle Ambulance District, Cedar Hill Fire District, Missouri Department of Transportation, and Missouri State Highway Patrol for all the assistance during the accident," he continued.

According to Hillsboro Fire Protection District, Crowley leaves behind a wife and two young children.

