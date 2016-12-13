Mother speaks out against impaired driving

December is National Impaired Driving Prevention month and many groups are making a push for better decision making on the roads.

Deborah Winstein, a volunteer coordinator with a group known as MADD, or Mothers Against Drunk Driving, is one of them. She still remembers the day her son died.

"He was driving on highway 370. It was a beautiful May day, probably 2:30 in the afternoon,” she said.

It was two days after Mother's Day, and two days before his 30th birthday.

"A driver came to his side of the car and pretty much ran him off the road and when that happened his car flipped quite a few times,” she said.

He sustained brain damage and was declared dead a few days later. For Winstein, it all still feels like it was just yesterday.

“I also feel like I’m doing so well, so strong and then especially during this time of the year it’s really difficult because there’s something missing during the holidays,” she said.

It's what prompted her to join MADD, but she said getting the message out about the dangers of impaired driving to stick is difficult.

The numbers prove it too.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 206 people were killed as result of impaired driving in 2014.

The number is a bit higher in 2015, when 225 people died.

"It still happens. I don't know what the answer to that other than just keeping the message out there. I love when I’m driving down the highway and I see MODOT has a sign about drinking and driving. I think all those things, they hit me. I hope they hit other people,” she said.

That message is simple.

"Make that decision ahead of time to have a designated driver. Have a cab. Whatever. Just make that plan ahead of time because we won't be able to make that plan when you're not thinking about it,” she said.

Local law enforcement are stepping up patrols especially during this time of the year.

For example, the St. Charles Police Department will be checking to make sure you're driving sober, beginning this Thursday through the first of the New Year.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.