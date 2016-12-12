News 4 Schools: Festus students taking on child hunger

A group of students are working together to combat child hunger in Haiti & in St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

A group of students in Festus are working to make a big difference in the world.

More than 100 students at the Twin City Christian Academy raised funds to prepare over 10,000 boxed meals for people in need.

One thousand of the meals will stay here to help people in the St. Louis area, while the other 9,000 meals will be shipped to people in the country of Haiti.

“I think that the kids really think it’s fun. They get to color on the boxes that will be in some Haitians homes that’s exciting for them, but I think in the long term, they will be able to look back and see how they really helped a nation with thousands of starving children and that’s something really big,” Danielle Miller, a student at Twin City Christian Academy, said.

The students raised more than $30,000 for this effort.

This is the first year for the fundraiser and they plan to make this a new yearly tradition.

