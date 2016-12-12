Teenager helps bring smiles to sick children

The Little St. Nick Foundation in St. Louis needs your help this holiday season.

The Foundation’s headquarters is based in New York but Agha Haider, a 13-year-old boy from Whitfield School in Creve Coeur, officially launched a local chapter in October.

Haider said the idea occurred to him after he was rushed to the hospital when he broke his leg.

The Foundation has a program called “Emergency Room Gift Bag,” which is now in several hospitals in the region. The bags contain gifts like a beanie baby, coloring book and crayons for every child who visits the emergency room.

Haider said he wants to help ill children cope with their pain, fear and isolation through entertainment, education and activities.

“Just this November, we threw a party for the kids in Mercy Children's Hospital. It was an amazing experience seeing the kids’ reactions as they each received a toy,” he said.

They currently have a toy drive going on in businesses throughout the St. Louis area. Below are the drop off locations:

Gold's Gym - Ellisville, Missouri

The Little Gym - Fenton, Missouri

Oberweis Ice Cream - Kirkwood, Missouri and Ballwin, Missouri

? School of Rock - Ballwin, Missouri

?If you bring in a toy to the Chick-fil-A in Chesterfield you get a free sandwich offer card.

If you donate a toy to Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Locations in Fenton or Town & Country you receive a card for a free frozen yogurt up to 5oz.

For more information about the Little St. Nick Foundation please visit littlestnick.org.

