Kids from Big Brothers Big Sisters 'Shop with a Cop'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thanks to a partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters, the City of St. Louis Police Department, and Target stores several local kids got to go on a holiday shopping spree.

About 20 ‘littles’ showed up to Target with their ‘bigs’ and shopping list in hand. Each child was given $200 to spend however they liked while they shopped with their ‘bigs’ and officers of the St. Louis City Police Department.

The event was one of many ways local police are trying to connect with kids from a young age while spreading holiday cheer.

