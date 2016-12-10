Westbound I-64 reopened following due to a multi-vehicle acciden - KMOV.com

Westbound I-64 reopened following due to a multi-vehicle accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Westbound Interstate 64 has been reopened.

The interstate was shut down for about an hour due to a multi-vehicle accident near McCausland. Authorities have not said what caused the accident of if anyone was injured.

