Police ID man killed after falling from moving vehicle on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the man who fell from a moving vehicle and was struck by several passing vehicles Friday night.

A witness told police a person fell from the passenger side of a maroon sedan as it was traveling down the interstate just before midnight.

After falling onto the interstate, the man, later identified as 52-year-old Daryl Murphy, was hit by a truck and other unknown vehicles.

The witness said the maroon sedan and vehicles that struck Murphy drove from the area.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

