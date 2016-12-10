2 women shot after breaking up fight in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two women were injured following an argument in north St. Louis Friday night.

The women, both described as being 40, told police they broke up a fight between several unknown women in the 3900 block of Palm when they were approached by two men, whom they then got into a verbal argument with.

During the argument, two of the women from the fight and the two men entered a black Chevrolet Impala.

As the Impala drove away, someone from inside the vehicle fired shots, which struck both women. A 43-year-old man returned fire at the suspects’ vehicle, but police said it is unknown if anyone was struck.

One of the women was shot in the leg and the other sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back. They were both listed in stable condition at the hospital following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

