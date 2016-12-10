Police looking for suspects in smash-and-grabs at Chesterfield cell phone retailers

Chesterfield police are looking for four suspects in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. (Credit: KMOV).

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying four burglary suspects who are suspected of burglarizing multiple cell phone repair shops in the early morning hours of December 9.

Police said the suspects broke into a cell phone repair shop around 2:45 a.m. They threw a large landscaping stone through a window to gain entry into the store before stealing several items and fleeing the scene.

About 10 minutes later, four suspects threw a large landscaping stone through a cell phone repair shop in the 16000 block of Chesterfield Airport Road and stole more items before fleeing the scene.

There were three other burglaries throughout the St. Louis area around the same time that authorities believe are connected.

If you have any information regarding the crimes or suspects, please contact Chesterfield Police Detective Tim Turntine at (636)537-3000.

