Adult and child in stable condition after being struck by car

Crews on the scene on Union after an adult and child were hit by car that drove away on Friday. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An adult and a child are in stable condition after being struck by a car in the 2800 block of Union in North City Friday evening.

This is the second incident involving two pedestrians struck in a hit and run accident in a two-hour period.

The age of the child hasn't been confirmed, but police say the child is older than a toddler. Accident reconstruction was not called to the scene.

Police are still trying to find a description of the vehicle that hit the victims.

Further details have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

