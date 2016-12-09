Two pedestrians struck in North City hit and run - KMOV.com

Two pedestrians struck in North City hit and run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two pedestrians were struck in a hit and run in the 2700 block of North Grand just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a blue Dodge van struck both victims and fled the scene.

The victims are in stable condition.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

