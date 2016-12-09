Two pedestrians struck in North City hit and run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two pedestrians were struck in a hit and run in the 2700 block of North Grand just after 4:30 p.m.

According to police, a blue Dodge van struck both victims and fled the scene.

The victims are in stable condition.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.