Bridgeton Police called for wellness check, find homicide victim Friday

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Bridgeton Police Department is investigating a homicide after they were called to a home just before 10:00 Friday morning for a wellness check. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jose Dominguez, 27, was found inside an apartment building in the 4000 block of Brittany Circle. News 4 spoke with his brother, who was too distraught to go on camera, but said his brother was a good man and he hopes police find whoever killed him.

Neighbors say they are shocked something like this has happened in their quiet neighborhood.

"It is a wonderful neighborhood so to see that out there, the tape all around it's a little unnerving," says resident Pamela Hendrix.

Bridgeton Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Bridgeton Crime Tip Hot Line at (314)373-3876 or (314)739-7557.

