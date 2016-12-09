Driver in Belleville accident had revoked license; identities of deceased released

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The three people who were killed in an accident in Belleville, Illinois Friday afternoon have been identified.

According to a preliminary investigation by the Illinois State Police, a Ford Escape driven by 48-year-old Alejandro Salen, of Belleville was traveling northbound on Illinois 158 at Concordia Church Road when he crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. Salen struck a Chevrolet Colorado traveling southbound on Illinois 158 head-on.

Donald Hess, 74, of Columbia was the driver of the Chevrolet Colorado that was also carrying his wife, 74-year-old Jerilyn Hess, and his grandson, 24-year-old Christopher Craig of Dupo. Craig was seated in the front passenger seat and Jerilyn Hess was in the back seat.

Salen, Craig, and Jerilyn Hess were all pronounced dead at the scene. Donald Hess was transported by helicopter to an area hospital where he is in critical but stable condition.

According to the Illinois State Police, Salen's license was revoked at the time of the accident as a result of prior DUI convictions.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

