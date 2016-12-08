Woman found shot to death in overturned car identified

Homicide is investigating after responding to a call for a shooting in the 2600 block of Caroline. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified Janae Johnson, 24, as the victim in last night's homicide.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Ohio around 6 p.m. on Thursday evening for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims inside a vehicle that had been involved in an accident and had flipped onto its drivers' side. Both victims were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson, who was the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

