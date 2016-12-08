Father who allegedly took heroin, passed out in car with child in the backseat charged

Andrew Smith is charged with endangering the welfare of a child (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Andrew Smith, 39, of Troy, Missouri has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Smith took heroin and passed out behind the wheel of his car while his child was in the back seat. The car was stopped at a light on north Lindbergh with the car in drive. Police say Smith's foot was on the brake.

A woman in the passenger's seat was also passed out. Both she and Smith were revived by paramedics.

Officers say they had to bust out a car window to get to Smith, the woman and their child.

