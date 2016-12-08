Infinite Scholars Program giving students $400,000 in college scholarships

Jada Phillips and Royshawn McClain received scholarships through the Infinite Scholars Program. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Through the Infinite Scholars Program, two Hazelwood East students will each receive a $200,000 college scholarship.

Jada Phillips and Royshawn McClain were chosen as recipients of this years’ awards. Phillips wants to be a neonatal surgeon. McClain intends to study computer engineering.

Both students were chosen for their academic achievement and financial need.

