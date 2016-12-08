Suspect facing charges in September cab driver shooting

Police on scene of a fatal shooting in the Central West End (Larry Cummins KMOV)

Shakur Ellis, 18, is charged in a fatal shooting of a St. Louis cab driver in the CWE (Credit: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)

A St. Louis man has been charged with second degree murder, robbery in the first degree, and two counts of armed criminal action, and is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to police.

Shakur Ellis, 18, is charged in connection with a shooting that took place in September at the 4900 block of Laclede.

Timothy Grace, a 38-year-old cab driver, was found inside his vehicle unconscious when officers were requested for a Laclede Cab that had been parked at the location for an extended period of time, according to authorities.

Grace had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

