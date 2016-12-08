Fire breaks out at University of Missouri Science & Technology; Students evacuated

University of Missouri Science & Technology in Rolla, Mo. operated under emergency conditions on campus after a fire broke out at the Emerson Electric Building Thursday.

Students were evacuated from the building shortly before 1:00 p.m.

Officials at the school say the fire was contained to air conditioning units on top of the building, but the fire is ongoing. Power to much of the campus was turned off as a precautionary measure.

There are no reported injuries.

