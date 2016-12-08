St. Louis GoWireless employee shot during robbery

A GoWireless employee sustained a gunshot wound Thursday morning during a robbery, police say.



The incident occurred at a GoWireless store at 4647 Chippewa at approximately 10:30 a.m.



Alex Britton told News 4, "I mean I grew up around the area so I've generally felt pretty safe."



Two suspects entered the store and walked out with two stolen Galaxy Edge cell phones. A store employee followed the men outside, to the parking lot, where one of the men shot him in the back.



Brandon Perry works for a major cellphone manufacturer and has been tracking recent crimes at cellphone stores in the St. Louis area.



He spoke with News 4 at the scene and said, "Previously a store would get broken into and whatever was available would get taken. I don't know if this is an organized ring or what have you but it does concern me that this is escalating."



The victim was conveyed to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.



Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victim's needs.

